City of Lethbridge announces new encampment outreach approach

Community Social Development (CDS), the Lethbridge Police Service and the Watch program are partnering to take a new approach to encampment outreach, aiming to provide enhanced services for the city’s vulnerable population.

The new approach includes a new outreach vehicle and two outreach specialists.

The specialists will provide case planning to help connect individuals to a system of care, while supporting their specific needs.

The new approach was announced during an encampment strategy update at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

The city’s 2023-26 operating budget allocated $260,000 for outreach services from 2024 to 2026.