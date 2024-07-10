Menu

Canada

City of Lethbridge announces new encampment outreach approach

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Lethbridge announces new encampment outreach approach'
City of Lethbridge announces new encampment outreach approach
Through a new partnership between Community Social Development, the Lethbridge Police Service and the Watch program, the new approach will provide enhanced services for Lethbridge’s vulnerable population. Jordan Prentice reports.
Community Social Development (CDS), the Lethbridge Police Service and the Watch program are partnering to take a new approach to encampment outreach, aiming to provide enhanced services for the city’s vulnerable population.

The new approach includes a new outreach vehicle and two outreach specialists.

The specialists will provide case planning to help connect individuals to a system of care, while supporting their specific needs.

The new approach was announced during an encampment strategy update at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

The city’s 2023-26 operating budget allocated $260,000 for outreach services from 2024 to 2026.

