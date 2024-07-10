SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Chomche signs two-way deal with Raptors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Centre Ulrich Chomche has signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Chomche was selected 57th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in last month’s NBA Draft.

Media reports had that draft pick actually traded to Toronto before Minnesota took Chomche.

The Raptors confirmed the deal was done on Saturday, with cash considerations sent to the Timberwolves in return.

Per team policy, the financial terms of Comche’s deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-10, 232-pound Chomche appeared in 26 games with NBA Academy Africa during the 2023-24 season, averaging 8.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 24.3 minutes.

He spent the previous two years playing in the Basketball Africa League.

Born Dec. 30, 2005, Chomche was the youngest player in the 2024 NBA Draft class.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

