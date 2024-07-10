Menu

Traffic

Serious crash reduces southwest leg of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive to 1 lane

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
In a news release issued on July 10, 2024, Edmonton police said westbound Anthony Henday Drive had been reduced to one lane as investigators looked into a collision that happened just west of the Terwillegar Drive overpass. View image in full screen
In a news release issued on July 10, 2024, Edmonton police said westbound Anthony Henday Drive had been reduced to one lane as investigators looked into a collision that happened just west of the Terwillegar Drive overpass. Global 1 News Helicopter
Traffic was slowed on the southwest leg of Edmonton’s ring road on Wednesday morning as police investigated a serious crash.

In a news release issued at 8:45 a.m., police said westbound Anthony Henday Drive had been reduced to one lane as investigators looked into a collision that happened just west of the Terwillegar Drive overpass.

“Traffic is being diverted onto the Terwillegar offramp at this time,” police said. “The far left lane is the only lane that is open right now, and traffic is very slow moving.”

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries but emergency crews could be seen working at the site of some wreckage in a ditch next to the road.

