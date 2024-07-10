Serious crash reduces southwest leg of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive to 1 lane

Traffic was slowed on the southwest leg of Edmonton’s ring road on Wednesday morning as police investigated a serious crash.

In a news release issued at 8:45 a.m., police said westbound Anthony Henday Drive had been reduced to one lane as investigators looked into a collision that happened just west of the Terwillegar Drive overpass.

“Traffic is being diverted onto the Terwillegar offramp at this time,” police said. “The far left lane is the only lane that is open right now, and traffic is very slow moving.”

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries but emergency crews could be seen working at the site of some wreckage in a ditch next to the road.