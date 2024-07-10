Menu

Canada

Security firm helps dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 9:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'McGill University makes amnesty offer to Pro-Palestinian encampment'
McGill University makes amnesty offer to Pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says the pro-Palestinian encampment on its downtown Montreal campus is being cleared out. Montreal police and a private security firm hired by the university were on site Wednesday morning – Jun 11, 2024
McGill University had the long-standing pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled on campus Wednesday morning with the help of a private security firm and Montreal police.

McGill president Deep Saini said the university was clearing out the camp in “close collaboration” with the city and police, and through the “engagement of a qualified security firm.”

“This camp was not a peaceful protest,” Saini said in a written statement posted online.

“It was a heavily fortified focal point for intimidation and violence, organized largely by individuals who are not part of our university community.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to university officials, security entered the encampment and demanded the pro-Palestinian protesters leave campus grounds. Following orders, some demonstrators were seen leaving the property in waves and not allowed to return.

The dismantling led to several splinter demonstrations in support of the encampment starting in the street. Sherbrooke Street was closed off.

Story continues below advertisement

McGill said classes typically held on campus would be moved online as it advised students and faculty to stay away. Libraries and campus daycares were also closed.

It’s unclear how many protesters remain on site as media have not been allowed access to campus grounds.

Quebec provincial police were also on site to assist in the operation.

The encampment began April 27 at McGill amid a wave of similar demonstrations across universities in the United States over the Israel-Hamas conflict. Since then, dozens of tents have been pitched on the university’s lower field.

A pro-Palestinian encampment in the heart of Montreal’s financial district was dismantled by police last week.

More to come. 

with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise and The Canadian Press

