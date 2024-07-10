SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Guests raise concerns about water availability on Calgary Stampede grounds

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns about water availability on Calgary Stampede grounds'
Concerns about water availability on Calgary Stampede grounds
WATCH: The hot weather doesn’t seem to be keeping anyone away, but there are some concerns about the number of water fountains at Stampede Park as temperatures warm up. Meghan Cobb went down to Stampede to find out what options there are to refill your water bottle.
The hot weather isn’t keeping anyone away, but some Calgary Stampede guests are raising concerns about the options to get drinking water on the grounds.

“We tried to find it online,” said Joe Labrenz, who spent Tuesday at the park with his family. “Not a lot of information about where the water bottle refilling station is, so it was very difficult.”

The Labrenz family was well prepared, with large jugs of ice water, but with temperatures reaching 30 C, the question will be the ability to refill their bottles.

“We walked by that one (water fountain) there, that’s how we knew where it was,” Labrenz explained. “But there’s not enough information to let families know where the water stations are at the Stampede grounds.”

There are filling stations at the BMO and Nutrien centres, along with the Big Four and Grandstand buildings, but they aren’t marked on a map and there are only a handful of water fountains throughout the grounds outside of the building.  The water fountain in the BMO station draws big lines.

“We asked three people, and they kept saying go down to the end of the hall and we finally found it but we though there’d be a lot more,” said Dave Ladner.

“We haven’t found any on the grounds yet,” added his wife, Joanne.

Water is available to purchase on the midway, and the water stations on the grounds are free to fill up bottles.

Click to play video: 'Calgarians question decision to not add 4th CTrain car to handle Stampede crowd'
Calgarians question decision to not add 4th CTrain car to handle Stampede crowd
