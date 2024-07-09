B.C. bans campfires across the province as of Friday, July 12

Send this page to someone via email

A province-wide campfire ban will take effect as of 12 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

The BC Wildfire Service said with the increased risk of new wildfire starts from current and forecast weather conditions, a complete ban across the province is necessary.

The organization said this ban is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

Previously, there were campfire bans announced for regions around the province but as of Friday at noon, a full ban will take effect.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land unless specified otherwise, according to the B.C. government — for example, in a local government bylaw.

Everyone is urged to check with local government authorities for any other restrictions and assess conditions before lighting any fires.

Last year, a campfire ban across most of the province went into effect on June 8.