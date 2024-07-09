Menu

Canada

130 zoo workers walk off job in Granby, Que.

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 2:00 pm
Around 130 workers at Quebec’s Granby Zoo have walked off the job in strike on Tuesday, but the zoo says it will remain open to visitors.

In a release, the union says the affected staff gave themselves a 10 day strike mandate, “to be exercised at the appropriate time,” citing the slow negotiation process regarding the renewal of their collective agreement.

Among those striking are administrative staff, animal care technicians, mechanics and more.

The union says its pressure tactics will not have an impact on the health of animals.

Monorail system at the Granby Zoo which lets visitors get a birds eye-view of the animals. View image in full screen
Monorail system at the Granby Zoo which lets visitors get a birds eye-view of the animals. The Canadian Press Images/Mario Beauregard

The CNS’s release says not much headway was made in the latest negotiation meetings, adding barely 10 per cent of the contract items had been settled and that salary discussions had not even started.

Among the points of dispute are access to positions based on seniority and seasonal employment status.

Their last collective agreement expired on Dec. 31 of last year.

Granby Zoo management says its animal park, ride park, water park, restaurant and shops will remain open throughout the strike.

A release from the zoo said it supports the right of its workers to go on strike, adding that it will do everything in its power to resolve the conflict through a “mutually beneficial agreement for all concerned parties.”

