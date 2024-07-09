Manitoba’s Mark Liwiski signs one-year deal with Moose

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose have signed a local forward to a one-year contract.

The Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Dauphin, Man., left winger Mark Liwiski is signed through the 2024-25 season.

The #MBMoose have signed forward Mark Liwiski to a one-year contract. Liwiski posted 2 points in 7 games with the Moose. He tallied 25 points (11G, 14A) in 54 games and led @ECHL with 310 PIMs for @NorfolkAdmirals. DETAILS >> https://t.co/k2orAjSEwN#GoMooseGo | #ManitobaMade pic.twitter.com/KcyF1yVkoO — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) July 9, 2024

Liwiski featured in seven games with the Moose last season, recording one goal, one assist, and 26 penalty minutes in the regular season, plus one assist in the playoffs.

The bulk of his career has been spent in the ECHL, most recently with the Norfolk Admirals, where he led the league in penalty minutes in 2023-24 with 310, as well as 11 goals and 14 assists.