Sports

Manitoba’s Mark Liwiski signs one-year deal with Moose

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba Moose have signed a local forward to a one-year contract.

The Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Dauphin, Man., left winger Mark Liwiski is signed through the 2024-25 season.

Liwiski featured in seven games with the Moose last season, recording one goal, one assist, and 26 penalty minutes in the regular season, plus one assist in the playoffs.

The bulk of his career has been spent in the ECHL, most recently with the Norfolk Admirals, where he led the league in penalty minutes in 2023-24 with 310, as well as 11 goals and 14 assists.

Tracking the Moose: Bright future for young forwards
