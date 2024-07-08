Menu

UBC Gaza protest camp dismantled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2024 5:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pro-Palestinian encampment emerges at UBC'
Pro-Palestinian encampment emerges at UBC
A Pro-Palestinian encampment is beginning to grow on the grounds of UBC's Point Grey Campus. As Grace Ke reports, similar demonstrations have seen violent clashes, triggering the university to keep a close eye on the camp – Apr 29, 2024
A pro-Palestinian protest camp that had occupied a sports field at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus for more than two months has been dismantled.

Dozens of tents had been removed by Monday, although barricades and fencing around the site remain in place.

A UBC security guard who declined to be named says the protesters vacated the site without giving any notice on Sunday evening.

Click to play video: 'One person arrested at UBC pro-Palestinian protest'
One person arrested at UBC pro-Palestinian protest
Guards were manning the entrance to the fenced site to prevent unauthorized people from entering on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, more than 35 tents and a small handful of people were visible at the site that had been occupied since late April by protesters demanding that UBC end any financial or academic ties with Israeli companies or institutions.

Neither UBC nor protest organizers immediately responded to requests for comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

