Fire engulfs empty building in Kelowna; firefighters battling flames

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire has broken out at a vacant building in Kelowna, engulfing the structure in flames.

Firefighters are working to knock down the blaze at the corner of Benvoulin Road and Casorso Road and the flames can be seen from points across the city.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Several people appeared to be treated on site by Emergency Services, though ambulance crews have since departed, a reporter at the scene said.

More to come.