Fire

Fire engulfs empty building in Kelowna; firefighters battling flames

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
At the corner of Benvoulin and Casorso roads, firefighters have converged in an effort to knock down the blaze that can be seen from points across the city. View image in full screen
At the corner of Benvoulin and Casorso roads, firefighters have converged in an effort to knock down the blaze that can be seen from points across the city. Global News
Fire has broken out at a vacant building in Kelowna, engulfing the structure in flames.

Firefighters are working to knock down the blaze at the corner of Benvoulin Road and Casorso Road and the flames can be seen from points across the city.

Several people appeared to be treated on site by Emergency Services, though ambulance crews have since departed, a reporter at the scene said.

More to come.

 

