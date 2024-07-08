Menu

Crime

$1.3M Regina drug bust leads to arrest of man from India without documentation: police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 4:40 pm
1 min read
Regina Police officers charged a 20-year-old man from India with no last name after seizing $1.3 million in drug, cash and other drug trafficking evidence. View image in full screen
Regina Police officers charged a 20-year-old man from India with no last name after seizing $1.3 million in drug, cash and other drug trafficking evidence. Photo courtesy / Regina Police Service
Police charged a 20-year-old man from India following a drug trafficking investigation.

Last Thursday, officers from the Regina Police Service (RPS) conducted a vehicle stop on what they call a “suspected drug trafficker” where a search was yielded.

The value of the seizure is believed to be approximately $1.3 million dollars, police stated.

“Regina Drug Unit (RDU) concluded an investigation into drug trafficking in the city of Regina with the arrest of a 20-year-old male, with support from the Regina Integrated Intelligence Unit, and Tactical Support Unit,” according to a release.

“This investigation ended with the seizure of a significant quantity of illicit drugs and cash.”

Police recovered two ounces of fentanyl, two ounces of methamphetamine, half an ounce of cocaine and cash, along with other drug trafficking evidence.

Police conducted a subsequent search warrant at a short-term rental residence on the 4600 block of Mutrie Crescent, where a search yielded approximately six kilograms of fentanyl, over five kilograms of methamphetamine, nearly one kilogram of cocaine and approximately $14,000 in cash.

RPS were not able to obtain documentation on the accused to identify him but stated his first name is Robin of India and has been charged in connection with the investigation with three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime of over $5,000.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges on Friday in Provincial Court.

