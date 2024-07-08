Menu

Crime

Arrest made in high-profile suspicious person case in Surrey’s Ocean Park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
Man arrested in suspicious persons case in Surrey
A man has been arrested in Surrey following a rash of complaints from residents in the Ocean Park area. Andrea Macpherson has the details of what we know so far.
A man has been arrested in a high-profile and ongoing suspicious persons case in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP said on Friday that officers were monitoring the man following an influx of complaints from people living in the South Surrey neighbourhood of Ocean Park.

Residents in the area alleged the man has been approaching women and girls and making unsettling comments.

Some residents captured photos of the man, and he was caught on doorbell cameras.

Surrey RCMP confirmed the man was arrested on Sunday at Semiahmoo Mall and he has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

No charges have been laid in the case and the man’s identity has not been released.

