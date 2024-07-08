Arrest made in high-profile suspicious person case in Surrey’s Ocean Park

A man has been arrested in a high-profile and ongoing suspicious persons case in Surrey, B.C.
Surrey RCMP said on Friday that officers were monitoring the man following an influx of complaints from people living in the South Surrey neighbourhood of Ocean Park.Residents in the area alleged the man has been approaching women and girls and making unsettling comments.
Some residents captured photos of the man, and he was caught on doorbell cameras.
Surrey RCMP confirmed the man was arrested on Sunday at Semiahmoo Mall and he has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.
No charges have been laid in the case and the man’s identity has not been released.
