Sports

Raptors sign Barnes, Quickley to multi-year deals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2024 10:16 am
1 min read
TORONTO – All-star forward Scottie Barnes and point guard Immanuel Quickley have both officially re-signed with the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors announced that Barnes signed an extension and Quickley re-signed with the team this morning.

Per team policy, the financial details of the multi-year contracts were not announced.

Media reports say that Barnes agreed to a five-year US$224.9 million deal starting in the 2025-26 season.

Quickley reportedly agreed to a five-year, $175 million contract.

The deals were announced at a news conference attended by Raptors president Masai Ujiri as well as Toronto players Gradey Dick, Bruce Brown, and Ochai Agbaji.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

