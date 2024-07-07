2 men stabbed multiple times in Durham Region, police say

See more sharing options

Two men were stabbed multiple times overnight in Durham Region and charges have been laid against two suspects, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a stabbing at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near Stonefield Street and Wilkins Crescent in Courtice, a residential area northwest of Courtice Road and Bloor Street.

A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were found suffering from “multiple” stab wounds, police said.

One of the victims was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre while the second victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre by ambulance.

“Two males were taken into custody a short time later without incident,” police said.

Police said both of the victims are recovering and are in stable condition.

Two men, both from Clarington, have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

They were released on an undertaking.