Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rescue of intoxicated man who fell into Lynn Canyon waters prompts warning

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 2:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Intoxicated man falls into Lynn Canyon waters prompting rescue'
Intoxicated man falls into Lynn Canyon waters prompting rescue
An intoxicated man in his early 20s was pulled from the waters in Lynn Canyon Park, Saturday evening. District of North Vancouver firefighters were called to the “30-foot pool” at the North Shore park around 8 p.m.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An intoxicated man in his early 20s was pulled from the waters in Lynn Canyon Park on the Lower Mainland in B.C., Saturday evening.

District of North Vancouver firefighters responded to the “30-foot pool” at the North Shore park around 8 p.m. after the man reportedly fell off some rocks into the water.

Firefighters carried the man on a stretcher up from the popular swimming spot to the parking lot where he was handed off to BC Emergency Services.

The fire department is using the incident as a reminder that alcohol and Lynn Canyon do not mix.

“(The) young gentleman had consumed a fair amount of alcohol,” said Ryan Svendsen with the District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

“It’s absolutely important that this stays a family-friendly environment. We discourage the use of drugs and alcohol in the canyon.”

Story continues below advertisement

Svendsen said the Lynn Canyon Park area is not the place to be while intoxicated, adding the rescue ended up tying up a “fair amount” of resources that might have been needed elsewhere.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man was taken to hospital.

Click to play video: 'RCMP searching for body in presumed drowning in Kelowna, B.C.'
RCMP searching for body in presumed drowning in Kelowna, B.C.

According to the BC Coroners Service, alcohol and drugs have been a contributing factor in 38 per cent of drownings from 2012 to 2020.

Trending Now

Just last week, a 21-year-old man drowned at the same park, at the Twin Falls area.

North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said that incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It was reported that a group of friends were jumping off a cliff at the Twin Falls there,” he said. “And one of the friends who did not know how to swim and had never cliff-jumped, jumped in the water and was underwater for approximately 30 minutes before first responders could get to him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sahak said there have been more than 20 deaths at that site in the last 25 years.

Click to play video: 'Lynn Canyon drowning death prompts water safety warning'
Lynn Canyon drowning death prompts water safety warning
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices