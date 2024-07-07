Menu

Canada

22-year-old motorcyclist dead, 2 people injured after Toronto crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 12:26 pm
The scene of the fatal crash at Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail. View image in full screen
The scene of the fatal crash at Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
A 22-year-old man is dead and two other people are injured after an overnight crash between an SUV and a motorcycle at an intersection in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Police said that at around 12:59 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the area of Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, just south of Steeles Avenue East, for a collision.

A 27-year-old man was driving an SUV north on Brimley Road and a 22-year-old man was operating a motorcycle south on Brimley Road, police said. The two were involved in a crash at the intersection of Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail.

22-year-old motorcyclist dead, 2 people injured after Toronto crash - image View image in full screen
Adam Dabrowski / Global News

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he died.

A female passenger on the motorcycle and the driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.

Police didn’t say what may have led to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video footage from the area was asked to come forward.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

