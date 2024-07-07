22-year-old motorcyclist dead, 2 people injured after Toronto crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man is dead and two other people are injured after an overnight crash between an SUV and a motorcycle at an intersection in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Police said that at around 12:59 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the area of Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, just south of Steeles Avenue East, for a collision.

A 27-year-old man was driving an SUV north on Brimley Road and a 22-year-old man was operating a motorcycle south on Brimley Road, police said. The two were involved in a crash at the intersection of Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he died.

A female passenger on the motorcycle and the driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.

Police didn’t say what may have led to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video footage from the area was asked to come forward.