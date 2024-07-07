Triple murder-suicide suspected in deaths of Ontario family, police suggest

Send this page to someone via email

The deaths of four family members in a rural Ontario community appear to have been the result of a triple murder-suicide, police seemed to suggest Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a news release regarding the causes of death for the four members of the Walsh family, who were found dead inside of a home in Harrow, Ont. — near Windsor — on June 20.

Police discovered the bodies after going to the home for a well-being check.

Police said 41-year-old Carly Walsh, her 13-year-old daughter Madison and eight-year-old son Hunter died from gunshot wounds.

View image in full screen Carly Walsh and her two kids Hunter and Madison. They, along with Carly’s husband Steven, were found dead in their Harrow, Ont., home on June 20, 2024. via Facebook

Steven Walsh, 42, Carly’s husband, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The initial investigation has determined that this is a case of intimate partner violence,” the OPP release said, and noted that there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No suspects are outstanding.

An investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, Carly and her two children were laid to rest following visitations on Monday.

The children attended St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in Harrow; a spokesperson for Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said the community is “deeply saddened” by the loss.

The spokesperson added that Carly was the vice chair of the school’s advisory council and was heavily involved in school functions and council meetings.

UPDATE: Death investigation in #Harrow. Cause of death determined. Thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating tragedy. #OPP continues to investigate. Further updates will follow when new information is available. #WROPP ^es pic.twitter.com/S2vEp8VrPn — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 6, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

She worked at Paglione Estate Winery in Harrow. The business posted to social media that she was a core member of their team and they are “heartbroken and reeling with grief.”

Sherry Bondy, mayor of nearby Essex, said last month the deaths were a shocking tragedy that had a “huge impact” on the community.

— with files from Jacquelyn LeBel and The Canadian Press