Crime

Triple murder-suicide suspected in deaths of Ontario family, police suggest

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 10:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario police identify family of 4 dead in Harrow, Ont., home'
Ontario police identify family of 4 dead in Harrow, Ont., home
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario police identify family of 4 dead in Harrow, Ont., home – Jun 26, 2024
The deaths of four family members in a rural Ontario community appear to have been the result of a triple murder-suicide, police seemed to suggest Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a news release regarding the causes of death for the four members of the Walsh family, who were found dead inside of a home in Harrow, Ont. — near Windsor — on June 20.

Police discovered the bodies after going to the home for a well-being check.

Police said 41-year-old Carly Walsh, her 13-year-old daughter Madison and eight-year-old son Hunter died from gunshot wounds.

A woman stands between her son and daughter in front of a sports field. View image in full screen
Carly Walsh and her two kids Hunter and Madison. They, along with Carly’s husband Steven, were found dead in their Harrow, Ont., home on June 20, 2024. via Facebook

Steven Walsh, 42, Carly’s husband, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

“The initial investigation has determined that this is a case of intimate partner violence,” the OPP release said, and noted that there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No suspects are outstanding.

An investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, Carly and her two children were laid to rest following visitations on Monday.

The children attended St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in Harrow; a spokesperson for Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said the community is “deeply saddened” by the loss.

The spokesperson added that Carly was the vice chair of the school’s advisory council and was heavily involved in school functions and council meetings.

She worked at Paglione Estate Winery in Harrow. The business posted to social media that she was a core member of their team and they are “heartbroken and reeling with grief.”

Sherry Bondy, mayor of nearby Essex, said last month the deaths were a shocking tragedy that had a “huge impact” on the community.

— with files from Jacquelyn LeBel and The Canadian Press

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police investigate the deaths of four people in Harrow, Ont., on June 21, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police say a mother and her two children found dead in their home near Windsor, Ontario last month were all fatally shot. View image in full screen
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police investigate the deaths of four people in Harrow, Ont., on June 21, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police say a mother and her two children found dead in their home near Windsor, Ontario last month were all fatally shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

