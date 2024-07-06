Menu

Health

Beach closures in Vernon, sewer line break blamed

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
A map of Vernon showing Kin Beach and Paddlewheel Park along Okanagan Lake. All beaches between those two locations were closed because of a sewer line break in Okanagan Landing. View image in full screen
A map of Vernon showing Kin Beach and Paddlewheel Park along Okanagan Lake. All beaches between those two locations were closed because of a sewer line break in Okanagan Landing. City of Vernon
Well, that stinks.

On the hottest weekend of the year, beachgoers in Vernon will have to alter their plans if they want to have some fun in the sun and water.

On Saturday, the city announced that it had closed several beaches along the southeast arm of Okanagan Lake, saying a sewer line break posed a potential health hazard.

The closures stretch from Kin Beach to Paddlewheel Park but are deemed to be temporary.

Name sought for new boat that harvests invasive milfoil plant in Okanagan Lake

“Crews are currently onsite controlling and repairing a sewer line break in the Okanagan Landing area,” the city said in its advisory.

“The location of the break is adjacent to water bodies and waterways, with the potential to enter them. As a result, out of an abundance of caution, swimming at certain beaches will not be permitted due to potential exposure to high bacterial counts.”

Environment Canada listed Vernon at 32 C as of 4 p.m., with Sunday expected to reach 35 C.

The city says beaches in the affected area will be temporarily closed until water testing can confirm acceptable bacteria levels.

“Please be advised that signs have been posted at the affected beaches, advising that swimming is not recommended at this time,” said the city.

“The water quality for the beaches will continue to be monitored and the public will be advised when it is safe to resume swimming in the area.”

