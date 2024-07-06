B.C. weather: Heat warning expands to Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A weather warning for hot temperatures that began on Vancouver Island and the North Coast earlier this week has, as expected, been expanded to B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Saturday morning, Environment Canada says the Fraser Canyon, Similkameen, Okanagan, Thompson and South Cariboo regions can expect hot weather that will last until at least Wednesday.

The national weather agency says residents in those areas can expect the mercury to reach the high 30s and possibly low 40s, with overnight lows dipping into the high teens.

“A building ridge of high pressure over the region will usher in very high temperatures,” Environment Canada said.

“Heat warning criteria will be reached in the Fraser Canyon beginning today while the other noted regions in Southern B.C. Interior will see heat warning values beginning on Sunday.”

On Saturday, the mercury should peak around 32 C in the Central Okanagan. It will rise on Sunday to 35 C, and Monday through Wednesday will see highs of 37 C (100 F).

However, another website, AccuWeather, is projecting highs of 39 C for Tuesday and 38 C on Wednesday in Kelowna, with the South Okanagan seeing temperatures of 41 C and 39 C on those days.

With plenty of time to prepare for the heat, many agencies throughout the Interior have been issuing reminders on being prepared for hot weather, like this one from Interior Health, and being fire-smart.

Last Sunday, the Kamloops Fire Centre had fire-danger ratings of low and very low. As of Saturday morning, they have crept up to low and moderate, along with some pockets of high.

More information about being prepared for extreme heat and drought is available online.