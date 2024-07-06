Menu

Canada

LCBO workers to hold rally in Toronto on day 2 of historic strike

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
LCBO stores closed as Ontario-wide strike begins
In Ontario, it's going to be a lot harder to buy alcohol in the province over the next couple of weeks. Thousands of workers with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) went on strike Friday. The issue at the centre of the job action? Premier Doug Ford's ambitious plans to make alcohol more accessible throughout Ontario. This is a goal employees say could put their jobs under threat. Mackenzie Gray explains.
Workers with Ontario’s main liquor retailer will hold a rally in downtown Toronto on Saturday on the second day of their historic strike.

Thousands of workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations between their union and management.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says workers are concerned with Premier Doug Ford’s accelerated plan to expand the alcohol market.

It says they fear job losses after Ford’s government announced plans to allow convenience stores and all grocery stores to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Stores are expected to stay closed for at least 14 days, though LCBO convenience outlets in smaller communities will remain open and online ordering is available with product limits in place.

Saturday’s rally is set to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

 

