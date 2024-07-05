Possible shark sighting at Nova Scotia beach prompts lifeguard to alert swimmers

Send this page to someone via email

Swimmers at a popular beach on Nova Scotia’s south shore were told to leave the water for more than two hours Thursday after a lifeguard spotted what appeared to be a shark.

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says the lifeguard reported seeing a fin in or near the supervised swimming area at Rissers Beach at 10:30 a.m.

Paul D’Eon, director of the lifeguard service, says the swimming area was closed until 1 p.m.

D’Eon says it remains unclear what type of fish was in the area, adding that the service responds to three or four potential shark sightings every year.

He says there were few swimmers in the water at the time, mainly because the water is quite cold at this time of year.

D’Eon stressed there has never been a shark attack at any of Nova Scotia’s supervised beaches, which have been monitored by lifeguards for the past 52 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.