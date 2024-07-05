Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Possible shark sighting at Nova Scotia beach prompts lifeguard to alert swimmers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rise in shark sightings means more signage on N.S. beaches'
Rise in shark sightings means more signage on N.S. beaches
RELATED — Dalhousie University's Ocean Tracking Network is reporting an increase in Great White Shark sightings in Atlantic waters. According to experts, this is not a cause for concern, but rather an opportunity to raise awareness about the risks. New signage has been proposed for about a dozen N.S. beaches, reminding the public to be shark-smart. – Jun 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Swimmers at a popular beach on Nova Scotia’s south shore were told to leave the water for more than two hours Thursday after a lifeguard spotted what appeared to be a shark.

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says the lifeguard reported seeing a fin in or near the supervised swimming area at Rissers Beach at 10:30 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Paul D’Eon, director of the lifeguard service, says the swimming area was closed until 1 p.m.

D’Eon says it remains unclear what type of fish was in the area, adding that the service responds to three or four potential shark sightings every year.

Trending Now

He says there were few swimmers in the water at the time, mainly because the water is quite cold at this time of year.

D’Eon stressed there has never been a shark attack at any of Nova Scotia’s supervised beaches, which have been monitored by lifeguards for the past 52 years.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices