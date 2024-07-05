Danny Trejo throws punches, chair after water balloon hits parade car

Send this page to someone via email

Danny Trejo doesn’t want people to mess with him, even if it’s just with a water balloon.

The Machete actor was involved in a streetside fist fight during an Fourth of July parade in Los Angeles. The fight, which grew to involve several bystanders, was filmed and posted to social media.

During the celebration, Trejo drove in a vintage convertible with his name taped to the side door. As he waved at the crowd, someone standing on the sidewalk threw a water balloon at the vehicle.

The 80-year-old actor exited the vehicle to confront the person who seemingly tossed the projectile.

Trejo threw the first punch, according to local news station ABC7.

The other man, who has not been publicly identified, swung back but missed.

Trejo fell to the ground as several other people joined the scuffle. After he regained his balance, Trejo threw a folding chair.

In video shared to social media, one bystander can be heard shouting “there’s kids here!”

Others intervened to stop the fight, with one person holding Trejo back by his arms.

Eventually, police arrived and further de-escalated the altercation. No arrests were made, reported TMZ.

Trejo told the tabloid the balloon toss was “childish” and said the person who threw it is a “coward.”

One witness told ABC 7 water balloons are typically common at the parade, with many attendees tossing them back and forth in the crowd.

“The reason why Danny was so infuriated was because usually people don’t throw water balloons at fancy cars when they come by,” Stanley Herrarte told the outlet.

Trejo is best known for his tough-guy movie roles, including his iconic portrayal of Machete in the titular movie series and other films including From Dusk Till Dawn and Predators.