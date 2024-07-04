Passerby stops sexual assault on child in Pukatawagan

A man out for an evening walk tackled another man after discovering him sexually assaulting a child in Pukatawagan Tuesday.

Manitoba RCMP say the passerby was walking in a wooded area where he came upon the assault in progress. The passerby freed the young girl, who then fled.

The suspect then threatened the passerby with a knife, but the passerby was able to get away and call for help. RCMP arrested the suspect shortly after, and say the man who interrupted is a hero.

“This individual just happened across this, quickly ascertained what was taking place, and put himself in harm’s way to save a child,” said Manitoba RCMP Media Relation Officer Tara Seel, “so, yeah, he is a hero.”

Mounties located the young girl, who was under 10 years old. She was transported to a Winnipeg hospital. It was determined she had been walking down a path when 28-year-old Kyle Dumas attacked her.

“Our hearts just go out to this poor young girl and her family,” said Seel. “We’re just relieved we were able to get someone in custody on this very quickly so that the community doesn’t have to keep their eyes out for that anymore.”

Dumas is charged with Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Failing to Comply with Orders to not have any contact with a person under the age of 16 unless under the supervision of a person considered appropriate by the court. He remains in custody.

Manitoba RCMP say Dumas and the passerby were unknown to the youth.