Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Passerby stops sexual assault on child in Pukatawagan

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 11:56 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba RCMP logo View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say a man sprang into action upon discovering a sexual assault in progress, tackling the suspect and freeing the young victim. A 28-year-old man is facing numerous charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man out for an evening walk tackled another man after discovering him sexually assaulting a child in Pukatawagan Tuesday.

Manitoba RCMP say the passerby was walking in a wooded area where he came upon the assault in progress. The passerby freed the young girl, who then fled.

The suspect then threatened the passerby with a knife, but the passerby was able to get away and call for help. RCMP arrested the suspect shortly after, and say the man who interrupted is a hero.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This individual just happened across this, quickly ascertained what was taking place, and put himself in harm’s way to save a child,” said Manitoba RCMP Media Relation Officer Tara Seel, “so, yeah, he is a hero.”

Mounties located the young girl, who was under 10 years old. She was transported to a Winnipeg hospital. It was determined she had been walking down a path when 28-year-old Kyle Dumas attacked her.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our hearts just go out to this poor young girl and her family,” said Seel. “We’re just relieved we were able to get someone in custody on this very quickly so that the community doesn’t have to keep their eyes out for that anymore.”

Dumas is charged with Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Failing to Comply with Orders to not have any contact with a person under the age of 16 unless under the supervision of a person considered appropriate by the court. He remains in custody.

Manitoba RCMP say Dumas and the passerby were unknown to the youth.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices