Man charged in fatal Pukatawagan stabbing, Manitoba RCMP say

A 27-year-old from Pukatawagan, Man., is facing second-degree murder charges after a fatal stabbing Monday evening, police say.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to a home in the community around 7:45 p.m. and were told an injured man was receiving treatment at the local nursing station.

The 42-year-old victim later died of his injuries.

The suspect remains in custody.