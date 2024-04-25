Menu

Crime

Man charged in fatal Pukatawagan stabbing, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
RCMP Pukatawagan detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Pukatawagan detachment. Manitoba RCMP / File
A 27-year-old from Pukatawagan, Man., is facing second-degree murder charges after a fatal stabbing Monday evening, police say.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to a home in the community around 7:45 p.m. and were told an injured man was receiving treatment at the local nursing station.

The 42-year-old victim later died of his injuries.

The suspect remains in custody.

Stabbing victim dies after Swan River attack, Manitoba RCMP say
