Crime

Manitoba RCMP pursue suspects in connection with shooting, assault and robbery in Pukatawagan

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 5:31 pm
2 min read
Bowden Nicholas, 22, wanted by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Bowden Nicholas, 22, wanted by Manitoba RCMP. Provided by Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are pursuing two suspects in connection with a shooting, assault and robbery in Pukatawagan.

On Friday at 1:05 a.m., officers received reports that someone had been shot at a home on Crow Rock Drive.

Attending officers found a 16-year-old boy with a shotgun wound. He was taken to the nursing station.

Police say the investigation determined that a teenage boy had come to the home on a snowmobile. The victim was outside with the two suspects when several shots were fired by the 17-year-old and the victim was struck.

The victim was taken to a Winnipeg hospital, where he currently remains.

Shortly after, at 3:05 a.m., police became aware of an assault in the community. A 19-year-old woman was physically assaulted, resulting in minor injuries.

At around 7:45 p.m. that day, police heard word of a robbery with a firearm at a business on Amisk Drive. Police say a 12-year-old boy was outside the business on his snowmobile when a man pointed a gun at him and told him to get off the snowmobile. The man then took the property and fled.

The 12-year-old was not harmed and the snowmobile was found a short distance away from the business.

Police say the investigation determined the suspects as 17-year-old Jerome Bighetty and 22-year-old Bowden Nicholas.

Officers have gone to numerous residences and patrolled the area, but have yet to locate Bighetty or Nicholas. It is believed they are together. Bighetty is considered dangerous to the public and is believed to have a firearm.

Bighetty is described as five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on warrants for discharging a firearm with intent, robbery with a firearm and assault. Nicholas is described as five feet four inches tall and 119 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on warrants for firearm- and breach-related charges.

Photo of Jerome Bighetty, 17, wanted by Manitoba RCMP
Photo of Jerome Bighetty, 17, wanted by Manitoba RCMP. Provided by Manitoba RCMP
Photo of Bowden Nicholas, 22, wanted by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Photo of Bowden Nicholas, 22, wanted by Manitoba RCMP. Provided by Manitoba RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2342, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

