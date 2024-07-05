‘So empowering’: Indigenous designers showcased at Calgary fashion show

Send this page to someone via email

The first weekend of the Calgary Stampede brings a new chance for people to connect with Indigenous culture.

Designers from First Nations throughout Western Canada are showcasing their creations at the Indigenous Elegance Fashion Show.

Calgary designer Stephanie Gamble is among those putting their work on display.

“As someone growing up, I was very disassociated from my culture,” said Gamble. “And fashion became that outlet that allowed me to heal, to express who I am – it allows me to keep that mental, emotional, physical well-being.”

The show takes place during the afternoon and evening of July 6 at The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, formerly known as Fort Calgary.

“It’s to inspire our nations, our people, to live in their passions,” show producer Tyson Martell said.

The event will also feature the work of several Indigenous visual artists.

“It’s just so empowering to be able to have your voice heard through your fashion,” Gamble said.