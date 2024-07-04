Teen facing murder charge after body found at Six Nations home

Send this page to someone via email

A teen has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death at a residence on Six Nations territory.

Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations Police say a body was discovered just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at home on Mississauga Road.

Investigators say the accused is a 17-year-old from Hagersville, Ont. and was arrested at the scene yesterday afternoon.

Police say a probe into the homicide is ongoing and that there is no risk to public safety.