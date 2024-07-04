Menu

Politics

Victoria’s Centennial Square set to receive multi-million dollar makeover

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 8:30 pm
A park in downtown Victoria will be getting a makeover.

Centennial Square, the city’s main civic plaza, was constructed in 1964 to commemorate Victoria’s 100th year.

However, over the years, some of the park space has been renovated due to infrastructure needs and issues so Victoria council created the Centennial Square Action Plan in 2019.

As part of the project, the key changes include creating a more welcoming, accessible and vibrant environment, making space to host a range of events and programs, and replacing aging infrastructure.

Funding for this project has been approved in the city’s 2024-2028 financial plan, which includes an allocation of $4.5 million from the Growing Communities grant.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2026, according to the report.

The updated design will include an interactive water feature that can be deactivated to create an unobstructed area for markets, performances and festivals.

It will also have climbable cut stone blocks, plantings and water features, along with a performance stage.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

