Calgary Stampede: A gold rush in economic impact for Alberta

The Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, is big business for Calgary and the province of Alberta, says CEO Joel Cowley.

“In 2019, the Conference Board of Canada conducted an economic impact study. Year-round, the Calgary Stampede — largely because of the Calgary Stampede 10-day festival and our convention event business — generates $540 million of economic impact for Alberta.

“During just the 10 days, that number is $282 million of economic impact for Alberta.”

Of that, Cowley says it’s estimated $227 million stays in Calgary.

Brad Parry, CEO of Calgary Economic, says the number is actually higher because investors come during Stampede to experience the event and the community as a possible investment opportunity.

“Site selectors are people who look for large-scale opportunities to build and invest in the community.

“For us, it’s a chance to showcase not just what’s happening in Calgary, but again the true community spirit and the business environment,” Parry said.

“We talk about this is a handshake deal kind of a city, and coming to town during the Stampede just proves that for us over and over again.”