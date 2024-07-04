Wildfire burns out of control near Suncor oilsands site in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Suncor Energy Inc. says it is moving to have essential personnel only at its Firebag oilsands site as a wildfire burns out of control nearby.

The company says the move is a precautionary measure right now and further action will be taken if necessary.

A wildfire is currently burning out of control about 70 kilometres northeast of Fort McMurray, Alta.

The Alberta government says the fire is approximately eight km northeast of Suncor’s Firebag main plant, 14 km northeast of Suncor’s Firebag Aerodrome and 16 km east of Imperial Oil’s Kearl oilsands facility.

Suncor’s Firebag oilsands site produces about 215,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company’s website says there are typically about 400 people at the site each day.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.