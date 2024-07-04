Violent sexual offender, known to prey on girls, released again in Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police issued a public warning Thursday about the release of a violent sexual offender who they believe will commit another violent offence.

David Jonathan Hay, 23, is a convicted sexual offender. He will be living in Edmonton, under a series of court-ordered conditions, after he’s released from jail.

He has been violent in the past, EPS said, causing physical harm to his victims.

“Hay has victimized a number of adolescent females in a sexual manner,” police added.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said Hay has breached conditions twice in the past two years.

Hay was previously released from jail in August of last year, then re-arrested a few days later for violating his curfew. He was released again in December 2023 and Edmonton police issued a public warning about him at that time as well.

His conditions include living at a residence approved by his supervisor, abiding by a 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. curfew, no travelling outside the city without permission from his supervisor, not having any weapons, and not drinking alcohol or consuming illegal drugs.

Hay is described as five feet seven inches, 165 pounds, and with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who observes any potential breaches of his conditions is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.