Violent sex offender David Hay, known to prey on girls, re-released in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning Monday about a convicted violent sexual offender with a history of harming girls who is being released back into the community.

David Hay, who is 23 and also known as Chance Morgan, is a sexual offender who police said has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims.

Hay has victimized a number of adolescent girls in a sexual manner, EPS stated. His attacks in the past have been unprovoked and made against random people.

Hay was last released in August, and a few days later re-arrested for violating his curfew. He has now been released from jail again and police said he’ll be living in Edmonton.

He is currently subject to a court order, with conditions, and will be managed by the behavioural assessment unit of the Edmonton Police Service.

The specialized unit deals only with high-risk, violent sexual offenders and high-risk violent offenders who are released to the Edmonton area.

At any given time, the BAU’s team is tasked with supervising dozens of high-risk offenders, keeping tabs on them and also trying to help the offenders adjust to life outside of prison.

Hay’s conditions include:

He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval.

He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.

He must not travel out of the city of Edmonton without written approval.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons — whether homemade or otherwise.

He must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.

In August, his conditions also included that he had to stay at least 100 metres away from parks, swimming pools, daycares, schools, playgrounds, rec and community centres, youth shelters, libraries or other places where people under 16 are present.

View image in full screen File photo of then-22-year-old David Hay from August. Courtesy of: EPS

David Hay is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police stressed that sharing his release is meant just to allow people to be aware and take suitable precautionary measures.

“Releasing this information is NOT intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action,” the news release said.

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Hay can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

— with files from Meaghan Archer, Global News