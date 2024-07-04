Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets add defenceman Fleury, forward Shaw

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets have two new additions to the lineup, the club announced Thursday.

Defenceman Haydn Fleury and forward Mason Shaw inked identical one-year, two-way contracts with the Jets, each with an average annual NHL value of $775,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Fleury, a 27-year-old Saskatchewan native, was a first-round (seventh overall) draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014, and in addition to suiting up in Carolina, has spent time on the rosters of the Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken and most recently, Tampa Bay Lightning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The 25-year-old Shaw was drafted in the fourth round by the Minnesota Wild in 2017, and until Thursday’s trade to the Jets, had spent his entire NHL career just across the border in Saint Paul, Minn.

Trending Now

Shaw has spent parts of six seasons with the Wild’s AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, over a career that has seen him on the ice for a total of 82 games at the NHL level.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Year-end review'
John Shannon on the Jets: Year-end review
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices