Jets add defenceman Fleury, forward Shaw

The Winnipeg Jets have two new additions to the lineup, the club announced Thursday.
Defenceman Haydn Fleury and forward Mason Shaw inked identical one-year, two-way contracts with the Jets, each with an average annual NHL value of $775,000.
Fleury, a 27-year-old Saskatchewan native, was a first-round (seventh overall) draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014, and in addition to suiting up in Carolina, has spent time on the rosters of the Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken and most recently, Tampa Bay Lightning.
The 25-year-old Shaw was drafted in the fourth round by the Minnesota Wild in 2017, and until Thursday’s trade to the Jets, had spent his entire NHL career just across the border in Saint Paul, Minn.
Shaw has spent parts of six seasons with the Wild’s AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, over a career that has seen him on the ice for a total of 82 games at the NHL level.
