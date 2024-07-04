Menu

Crime

Video appears to show several trucks being lit on fire in Vaughan, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 12:51 pm
1 min read
Video appears to show several trucks being lit on fire in Vaughan, Ont.
WATCH: York Regional Police have released a video showing what appears to be a person setting several trucks on fire in an industrial yard. Police say six trucks were damaged by fire.
York Regional Police have released a video that appears to show someone setting multiple trucks on fire in an industrial yard in Vaughan, Ont.

According to police, the surveillance video “shows one suspect in the yard approach the vehicles, pour a flammable liquid around them, and igniting the fires.”

Police said they believe the act was deliberate and are calling it arson.

Officers were called to the yard on Monday at around 11:50 p.m. in the Highway 27 and Highway 407 area.

Investigators said they found six dump trucks engulfed in flames. Firefighters with Vaughan fire put out the blazes and no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

