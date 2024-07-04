Video appears to show several trucks being lit on fire in Vaughan, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have released a video that appears to show someone setting multiple trucks on fire in an industrial yard in Vaughan, Ont.

According to police, the surveillance video “shows one suspect in the yard approach the vehicles, pour a flammable liquid around them, and igniting the fires.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they believe the act was deliberate and are calling it arson.

Officers were called to the yard on Monday at around 11:50 p.m. in the Highway 27 and Highway 407 area.

Investigators said they found six dump trucks engulfed in flames. Firefighters with Vaughan fire put out the blazes and no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.