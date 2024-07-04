Menu

Crime

Toronto drug squad officer facing drug and impaired driving charges

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 12:33 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
An officer with Toronto police’s drug squad is facing drug and impaired driving charges after an incident in Peel Region where “multiple” cruisers were damaged, police say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News that officers were called about an “erratic driver” just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was arrested and during the interaction, multiple Peel police cruisers were damaged, police said.

Two Peel officers were also injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries, police added.

Brampton resident Brian Sukhram, 37, is facing charges of failing to stop after an accident, flight from a peace officer, operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration equal to or over 80 mg, possession for trafficking methamphetamines and possession for trafficking cocaine.

He has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court at a later date.

The Toronto Police Service said Sukhram is a detective constable assigned to the service’s drug squad. He has 13 years of service and has been suspended with pay, as per the Community Safety and Policing Act, the service said.

Toronto Police Association president Jon Reid said in a statement that since the matter is before the courts, the association couldn’t provide a detailed comment.

“What we can say in general is that, as an association, it is our responsibility to ensure our members are supported throughout the judicial process and during any internal disciplinary matters that may follow,” Reid said.

“This includes, but is not limited to, mental health and well-being services.”

