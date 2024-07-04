Youth faces murder charge in death of teen in Central Huron, Ont.

A teen has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another teen in Central Huron, Ont., according to provincial police in Huron County.
“Huron County OPP have arrested and charged a youth with first-degree murder,” Const. Melissa Barfoot said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday. “This youth attended the Ontario Court of Justice today.”
In a release, OPP said emergency services were sent to a home on Cut Line Road between Parr and Tipperary lines at 4:18 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said a teen was found and taken to hospital where the teen was pronounced dead.
They say the investigation led them to charge another teen, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
