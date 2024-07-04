Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cargill workers set to vote on tentative agreement Saturday

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 4, 2024 9:35 am
1 min read
Although a tentative deal has been reached between Cargill and the union representing the employees at the Guelph facility, workers will stay on the picket lines this weekend. View image in full screen
Although a tentative deal has been reached between Cargill and the union representing the employees at the Guelph facility, workers will stay on the picket lines this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing striking workers at Cargill Dunlop have reached a tentative agreement with the meat-processing plant in Guelph, Ont.

There will be a vote held on the tentative agreement this weekend, beginning Saturday.

The unions negotiating committee had reached an agreement on Tuesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A statement on the union’s website said workers will still be out on the picket lines throughout the weekend even though a deal has been reached.

Cargill plant employees had rejected a deal that was struck back in May, which resulted in job action. Workers at the local plant have been on strike since the end of May.

Trending Now

The union said information sessions will be offered for members on Friday before the ratification vote is held Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Votes will be counted at 4 p.m.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices