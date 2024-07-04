Cargill workers set to vote on tentative agreement Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing striking workers at Cargill Dunlop have reached a tentative agreement with the meat-processing plant in Guelph, Ont.

There will be a vote held on the tentative agreement this weekend, beginning Saturday.

The unions negotiating committee had reached an agreement on Tuesday.

A statement on the union’s website said workers will still be out on the picket lines throughout the weekend even though a deal has been reached.

Cargill plant employees had rejected a deal that was struck back in May, which resulted in job action. Workers at the local plant have been on strike since the end of May.

The union said information sessions will be offered for members on Friday before the ratification vote is held Saturday.

Votes will be counted at 4 p.m.