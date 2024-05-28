Menu

Economy

Nearly 1,000 Cargill workers in Guelph, Ont. on strike

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 28, 2024 8:04 am
1 min read
As a vote was held on Sunday, members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 rejected a negotiated settlement. Workers have been on the picket lines since Monday. View image in full screen
As a vote was held on Sunday, members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 rejected a negotiated settlement. Workers have been on the picket lines since Monday. Global News
Workers at the Cargill Dunlop facility in Guelph say they are officially on strike.

The union went on strike on Monday after a negotiated settlement was rejected on Sunday.

According to a news release posted on the United Food and Commercial Workers website, a vote was held on Sunday and members of the UFCW Local 175 rejected a negotiated settlement by 82 per cent.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Kelly Tosato, UFCW Local 175 president, said in a statement that the workers at the local beef slaughtering plant are an integral part of a vital supply chain that helps keep food on the table every day.

“The decision to go on strike is never easy but these members aren’t satisfied with what the company has brought to the table,” Tosato said.

Throughout this round of bargaining the union has brought up a number of issues, including the increased cost of living.

In April, the members of the Cargill plant gave a 99 per cent strike mandate to their Union Negotiating Committee.

Tosato added the union will have the workers’ backs until their committee can achieve a deal.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

