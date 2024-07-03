Menu

Crime

Deadly assault of woman in south Edmonton prompts police investigation

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 7:59 pm
1 min read
An ambulance in Edmonton in March 2015. View image in full screen
An ambulance in Edmonton in March 2015. File/Global News
The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating the death of a woman on Wednesday morning in southeast Edmonton.

At approximately 5 a.m., officers were called to a serious assault at a residence in the area of 3rd Avenue and 42nd Street SW. Police found a woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

EMS responded and she was declared dead at the scene, police said.

A male suspect was taken into custody shortly after. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said.

The ages of the victim and the suspect were not provided.

Investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

