Jays’ Guerrero Jr. voted into AL starting lineup

TORONTO – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is back in the American League’s starting lineup for the upcoming All-Star Game.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman was voted in as a starter on Wednesday night. He beat out Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle for the honour.

“Very happy, very happy that’s all you work for as a ballplayer,” said Guerrero through translator Hector Lebron in the home dugout at Rogers Centre. “I mean, four consecutive ones it’s very nice.”

Guerrero has a .298 batting average with a .376 on-base percentage, hitting 13 home runs and driving in 50 runs in 84 games this season. He’s been red hot lately, on an eight-game hit streak heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Astros.

He was hitting .471 with a .500 on-base percentage through that stretch with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

“I never doubted myself,” said Guerrero, who struggled through April. “You’re not gonna accomplish that if you do.

“I never thought about me making the all star break. I’m always working very hard and thank God we did it again this year.”

Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers, will host the All-Star Game on July 16.

The only other Blue Jays to have started three All-Star games are José Bautista (four), Roberto Alomar (four) and Joe Carter (three).

The Dominican-Canadian player was born in Montreal while his father Vladimir Guerrero was playing for the Expos.

Guerrero is a career .281 hitter, with 143 home runs, 454 RBIs and 419 runs over six seasons, all with Toronto. His father was a career .318 hitter, with 449 home runs, 1,496 RBIs and 1,328 runs over 16 MLB season with Montreal, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

The older Guerrero was a nine-time all-star and enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said he wants his career to look like his dad’s.

“Not just in the All-Star appearances, but in everything overall,” he said. “I want to be like him in everything.”

Both Guerreros have won the all-star home run derby, with the younger one winning the title last year. He immediately shook his head no when asked if he would participate again this year.

“I’m very focused on trying to help my team win some games,” said Guerrero. “That’s something that you might be getting a little bit tired so I want it to rest a little bit, but maybe in the future I’ll be back again.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.