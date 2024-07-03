Probe of West Vancouver mayor’s campaign finance now with prosecutors

Send this page to someone via email

Port Moody Police say they have completed a probe related to West Vancouver’s mayor and handed the file to Crown prosecutors.

West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager has been under investigation for alleged campaign finance irregularities related to the 2022 municipal election since late 2023.

In March, special prosecutor John Gordon was brought on to handle the matter, with the investigation led by Port Moody Police.

“This matter continues to be in the charge assessment phase, and while that is ongoing, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has no further information to provide,” the Crown prosecution agency said.

“The BCPS will make a public statement at the conclusion of the charge assessment process.”

Mike Smith, a former mayor of West Vancouver, told Global News that many people in the community are frustrated.

“I hear it every day, people wanting to know what’s going on, why is this thing not concluded?” he said.

“If Mark Sager is not fit to be mayor he should resign.”

Smith has called for Sager to step down, noting that Sager’s law license was suspended by the Law Society of B.C. for two years after he admitted professional misconduct in an unrelated matter.

Sager recently stepped down from the West Vancouver Police Board.

“We need strong credible leadership, certainly from the mayor’s office, and I don’t think Mark Sager is providing it with this hanging over his head,” Smith said.

The BC Prosecution Service says there is no timeline on when the charge assessment will conclude.

Sager has denied any wrongdoing and declined an on-camera interview.