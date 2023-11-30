Menu

Politics

West Vancouver mayor facing probe for election ‘spending irregularities’

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 9:04 pm
West Vancouver mayor under investigation
Global News has learned West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager is the subject of an investigation led by the Port Moody police. Catherine Urquhart reports.
West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager is facing a police investigation, Global News has learned.

“I can confirm we are conducting an investigation on behalf of Elections BC,” Port Moody Police spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias told Global News.

Elections BC has also confirmed the investigation.

“We identified potential spending irregularities during a compliance review of Mark Sager’s campaign financing disclosure statement for the 2022 General Local Elections,” the non-partisan organization said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'West Vancouver council scraps plan for elementary school sidewalk'
West Vancouver council scraps plan for elementary school sidewalk

Elections BC noted that it initially asked the RCMP to investigate, before the file was forwarded to Port Moody Police.

Details of the alleged spending irregularities are not being released.

The BC Prosecution Service would neither confirm nor deny any police investigation or the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Earlier this year, Sager was issued a $200 dollar fine for failing to include an authorization statement on election campaign materials.

Sager was also issued a citation from the Law Society of B.C. alleging misconduct in the preparation of a former client’s will.

Global News requested an interview with the mayor, but has not received a response.

