Crime

3 people randomly assaulted in Toronto in around 10 minutes: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Police say they are searching for a male suspect. View image in full screen
Police say they are searching for a male suspect. Handout / Toronto police
A man is wanted after three people were randomly assaulted in Toronto within around 10 minutes, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release that the assaults happened on Monday in the Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East area.

Police said that at around 11:50 a.m. in the area of Morse Street and Queen Street East, a male suspect approached a victim and assaulted them “without provocation.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Five minutes later, in the Carlaw and Colgate avenues area, the same suspect approached another victim and assaulted them unprovoked, police said.

And at around 12 p.m., a third person was assaulted nearby, in the Natalie Place and Colgate Avenue area, again without provocation, police said.

“The suspect and victims were not known to one another,” the release said.

The suspect was reportedly last seen fleeing on foot.

Officers described the suspect as a man, 20 to 40 years old, who is six feet tall with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a black backpack, a red basketball hat, a striped button-down shirt with a black shirt underneath, black shorts and running shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

