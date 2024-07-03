Menu

B.C. helicopter crash kills 1, injures 2 others

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate in Invermere. View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate in Invermere. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A Tuesday night helicopter crash in the Columbia Valley killed one and injured two others.

The helicopter, piloted by a ranch owner, crashed at around 7 p.m., south of Invermere, B.C., near Brewer Creek, RCMP say.

“Search and Rescue crews were deployed to the area and located the helicopter, and sadly the pilot who was deceased,”  Cpl. James Grandy said.

Two passengers were found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

“The Columbia Valley RCMP is assisting both the BC Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board with the ongoing investigation,” Grandy said.

As the investigation is in its early stages, police are not releasing the name of the deceased, or further details.

