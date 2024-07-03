Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCAF to fly over 100-year-old Winnipeg veteran’s home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
A Royal Canadian Air Force flag is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Royal Canadian Air Force flag is seen in this file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather permitting, the Royal Canadian Air Force will fly a CC-13oH Hercules aircraft over the home of a Winnipeg veteran Wednesday afternoon.

The flyover, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Linden Ridge area, is in honour of Richard Earl, to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The plane will fly over Earl’s home at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on its route.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Earl served as a radio operator in the Second World War, aboard a CC-129 Douglas Dakota plane.

The RCAF said the flyover will be moved to Saturday if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Mayor among competing teams pulling Hercules plane at RCAF Wing 17'
Winnipeg Mayor among competing teams pulling Hercules plane at RCAF Wing 17
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices