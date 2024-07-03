RCAF to fly over 100-year-old Winnipeg veteran’s home

Send this page to someone via email

Weather permitting, the Royal Canadian Air Force will fly a CC-13oH Hercules aircraft over the home of a Winnipeg veteran Wednesday afternoon.

The flyover, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Linden Ridge area, is in honour of Richard Earl, to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The plane will fly over Earl’s home at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on its route.

Earl served as a radio operator in the Second World War, aboard a CC-129 Douglas Dakota plane.

The RCAF said the flyover will be moved to Saturday if the weather doesn’t cooperate.