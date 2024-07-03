Team Canada’s Tajon Buchanan breaks tibia in practice, surgery set for Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Winger Tajon Buchanan is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday after breaking his tibia in practice ahead of Canada’s Copa America quarterfinal against Venezuela.

Canada Soccer said the Inter Milan attacker sustained an injury to his lower leg during training Tuesday in nearby Fort Worth. The training session was canceled after Buchanan was taken away in an ambulance.

Canada Soccer said in a short statement that Buchanan was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. A spokesman later confirmed that surgery was scheduled to repair a broken tibia.

View image in full screen Canada striker Tajon Buchanan (17) during the second half of a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Buchanan signed with Inter from Belgium’s Club Brugge in January, becoming the first Canadian to play in Serie A.

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has seen action in all three Copa America games so far.

Canada, ranked 48th in the world, plays No. 54 Venezuela on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.