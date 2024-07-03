Menu

Sports

Team Canada’s Tajon Buchanan breaks tibia in practice, surgery set for Wednesday

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 3, 2024 10:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada advances in the Copa America tournament'
Canada advances in the Copa America tournament
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 30, 2024) As Canada advances in the Copa America tournament, the love of soccer progresses across the country. Soccer expert Brendan Dunlop joins us to talk about the summer of soccer.
Winger Tajon Buchanan is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday after breaking his tibia in practice ahead of Canada’s Copa America quarterfinal against Venezuela.

Canada Soccer said the Inter Milan attacker sustained an injury to his lower leg during training Tuesday in nearby Fort Worth. The training session was canceled after Buchanan was taken away in an ambulance.

Canada Soccer said in a short statement that Buchanan was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. A spokesman later confirmed that surgery was scheduled to repair a broken tibia.

Canada striker Tajon Buchanan (17) during the second half of a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. View image in full screen
Canada striker Tajon Buchanan (17) during the second half of a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Buchanan signed with Inter from Belgium’s Club Brugge in January, becoming the first Canadian to play in Serie A.

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has seen action in all three Copa America games so far.

Canada, ranked 48th in the world, plays No. 54 Venezuela on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Click to play video: 'Football Fever Takes Canada by Storm'
Football Fever Takes Canada by Storm
© 2024 The Associated Press

