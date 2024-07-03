Justin Trudeau to miss this year’s Calgary Stampede, his office says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s summer campaign circuit will not include a stop at the Calgary Stampede.

The annual 10-day rodeo and festival is usually a must-do event for politicians and Trudeau hasn’t missed a summer except for the COVID-19 years of 2020 and 2021.

But his office confirms there will be no pancake flipping, cowboy-hat tipping or crowd-hopping for the prime minister this year.

There was no immediate explanation provided for his absence.

The Stampede officially begins Friday with a parade and runs until July 14.

Trudeau’s office signalled he wasn’t going to attend in 2017, but after a gaffe — when he accidentally forgot to include Alberta in a list of provinces during his Canada Day speech — he showed up at the Stampede two weeks later.

Story continues below advertisement

4:34 Alberta Premier Smith, Prime Minister Trudeau meet in Calgary

Trudeau is currently dealing with the fallout from the stunning Liberal loss of a long-held Toronto seat in a byelection on June 24.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

His party’s slump in the polls has lasted more than a year and his MPs are up in arms about how to stage a comeback before the next election.

He and his party have never been particularly popular in Alberta but he has been greeted mostly warmly at the Stampede in past years.

3:25 Calgary police chief joins Global News to talk Stampede safety

Last year, crowds jockeyed for selfies as he made his way through the Stampede grounds.

Story continues below advertisement

He also flipped pancakes at a breakfast hosted by Calgary MP George Chahal, one of two Liberals elected in Alberta. Chahal is hosting a pancake breakfast again this year but Trudeau won’t be there.

A spokesperson for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said the news Trudeau won’t be attending “must come as welcome relief” for Alberta Liberal and NDP MPs who would prefer he “stay in hiding.”

“Having just been rejected in one of the safest Liberal ridings in downtown Toronto, it’s hard to imagine that Canadians will miss Justin Trudeau all too much at Stampede,” Sebastian Skamski said in a statement.