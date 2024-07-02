Winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats make change to coaching staff

Send this page to someone via email

After an 0-4 start to their Canadian Football League season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have fired special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau.

The team has not named his replacement.

“We thank Paul for his contributions and wish him all the best in the future,” said Ticats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich.

Boudreau’s tenure with the Ticats lasted only two preseason games and four games in the regular season, all losses for Hamilton.

The last straw for Boudreau’s tenure in Hamilton may have been one of the last plays of Sunday’s 24-22 loss in Ottawa.

Leading 22-21 with 28-seconds to play the Ticats went for a squib kick and Ottawa returned the ball to near midfield, and three plays later kicker Lewis Ward booted the game-winning field goal.

So far this season, the Tiger-Cats’ special teams unit ranks fourth in punt return average yards, eighth in average punt return yards allowed, sixth in kickoff return average and seventh in kickoff return yards allowed.

Hamilton is also tied for last in the league for have zero big play returns, defined by 30-plus yards on a punt return and 40-plus yards on a kickoff return.

Boudreau replaced Jeff Reinebold, who left to join the coaching staff at the University of Hawaii.

He spent the last seven seasons as special teams coordinator with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers where he won two Grey Cups.

Hamilton hosts the 3-and-1 BC Lions this coming Sunday at Tim Hortons Field.

You can listen to the game on CHML radio starting with the Pregame Show at 6 p.m. ET. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and fans can catch The 5th Quarter postgame show 30 minutes after the final whistle.