Police officers rescue dog found wandering on highway in Oakville

Ontario Provincial Police say a dog was rescued after she was found wandering on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville Tuesday morning.
They say the dog was found in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Third Line.
Police say the pup was enticed off the highway and into the officers’ cruiser with the help of treats.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Police say the dog was not injured.
It’s not clear how she ended up on the highway.
Police say the dog is now in the care of the Town of Oakville’s animal control team.
Trending Now
More on Toronto
- 5 years after historic tobacco ruling, ‘nothing has changed’
- Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 acquitted at Crown’s request as trial set to begin
- Arrest made after Toronto taxi driver stabbed multiple times, including in head
- ‘Economic mismatch’: A shortage of Ontario condo managers is driving up fees
Comments