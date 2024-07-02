Menu

Canada

Police officers rescue dog found wandering on highway in Oakville

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
Police shared this photo of the dog on X. View image in full screen
Police shared this photo of the dog on X. X / @OPP_HSD
Ontario Provincial Police say a dog was rescued after she was found wandering on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville Tuesday morning.

They say the dog was found in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Third Line.

Police say the pup was enticed off the highway and into the officers’ cruiser with the help of treats.

Police say the dog was not injured.

It’s not clear how she ended up on the highway.

Police say the dog is now in the care of the Town of Oakville’s animal control team.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

