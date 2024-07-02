Police officers rescue dog found wandering on highway in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a dog was rescued after she was found wandering on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville Tuesday morning.

They say the dog was found in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Third Line.

Police say the pup was enticed off the highway and into the officers’ cruiser with the help of treats.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the dog was not injured.

It’s not clear how she ended up on the highway.

Police say the dog is now in the care of the Town of Oakville’s animal control team.

Early today this 'pawdestrian' was "apprehended" by #BurlingtonOPP on the #QEW EB / Third Line in #Oakville. With the help of treats she was enticed off the highway & into the cruiser. She was not injured and is now in the care of the @townofoakville Animal Control. ^nm pic.twitter.com/ZWAvLXvJ2u — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 2, 2024