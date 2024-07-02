Menu

Fire

Edmonton industrial fire in cooling tower takes 6 hours to control

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 1:23 pm
Northeast Edmonton industrial fire
An industrial fire in northeast Edmonton took more than six hours for crews to get under control Monday night.
A large industrial cooling tower engulfed in flames in northeast Edmonton took fire crews over six hours to get under control.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received reports of a structure fire near Hayter Road and Anthony Henday Drive NE Monday at 11:53 p.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 12:04 a.m. to find the tower “fully involved,” EFRS said.

Industrial fire in northeast Edmonton on Monday, July 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Industrial fire in northeast Edmonton on Monday, July 1, 2024. Global News

Flames also sparked a grass fire in the surrounding area.

The fire was under control at 6:17 a.m. As of 10 a.m., firefighters remained on scene “to safely allow the fire to burn itself out,” EFRS said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire investigators will try to determine the cause.

Industrial fire in northeast Edmonton on Monday, July 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Industrial fire in northeast Edmonton on Monday, July 1, 2024. Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

