Edmonton industrial fire in cooling tower takes 6 hours to control

A large industrial cooling tower engulfed in flames in northeast Edmonton took fire crews over six hours to get under control.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received reports of a structure fire near Hayter Road and Anthony Henday Drive NE Monday at 11:53 p.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 12:04 a.m. to find the tower “fully involved,” EFRS said.

View image in full screen Industrial fire in northeast Edmonton on Monday, July 1, 2024. Global News

Flames also sparked a grass fire in the surrounding area.

The fire was under control at 6:17 a.m. As of 10 a.m., firefighters remained on scene “to safely allow the fire to burn itself out,” EFRS said.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire investigators will try to determine the cause.